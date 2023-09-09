King's Lynn: Pub and brewing heritage revealed in open days
Some of a town's oldest pubs are to open to the public as part of a celebration of its culture and history.
The alehouses of King's Lynn, where the North Sea and the River Great Ouse meet, were once the heart of the town's trade and prosperity.
The pubs are taking part in Heritage Open Days which starts this weekend.
Kim Leonard of the King's Lynn Civic Society said researching locations for the open days was a chance to "do a pub crawl of the 18th century and before".
He said: "It was good doing the route in advance, not that I drink much."
In their heyday, the historic pubs were frequented by sailors who would be greeted by landlords as they came ashore with their pay in their pockets.
Before sanitation, many people drank beer rather than water "because you would get all sorts of diseases," said Mr Leonard.
Mr Leonard said it was important to find pubs reflecting a lot of history.
"A lot of them have got a lot of character, which is exactly the sort of premises we needed," he said.
Many of the pubs, breweries and warehouses have plenty of memorabilia and artefacts.
Seamus Bell, landlord of the Bank House, which is now also a hotel, said it remained "a very quirky building, which attracted a lot of people interested in its history."
Also opening for Heritage Open Day is WhataHoot gin distillery on King's Street, a 16th century warehouse recently restored "to its former glory" according to landlord Paul Turner.
While King's Lynn was not necessarily a distilling town, it was definitely a brewing town, with the buildings and places to prove it - many of which will open their doors to the public for the week-long celebration.
