'Football comes second for a change' says Norwich footballer after baby
A footballer said the sport had come "second for a change" after she became a mum last year.
Jodie Drake, 32, has just returned to Norwich City Women after taking a year out to have her first child.
The midfielder - who has been at the club since 2008 - said juggling football and motherhood had been "hard".
Drake managed to score in her first match back and dedicated the goal to her son.
"I thought of him straight away," she told BBC Radio Norfolk.
Norwich beat Cambridge United 4-0 in a "dominant display" in the FA Women's National League Cup Determining Round on Tuesday night.
After the match, Drake said: "I have missed football. I tried to stay with the girls last season but pregnancy got the better of me.
"It's been hard, but I'm finding the time to do both [football and motherhood]. I'm really enjoying it."
Norwich City Women were brought in-house by the Canaries in February 2022, with new general manager Flo Allen being appointed in the summer of that year. Allen is a former England under-21s player.
"It's nice to have Flo, she really got us girls into shape. It's nice to have the whole set up behind us. From the physio to the gym and having nice changing rooms.
"It makes a difference and will hopefully push us towards promotion," Drake added.
Norwich City Women face Cambridge United again this weekend in a National League Division One game.
More than 3,000 fans are expected at Carrow Road.
