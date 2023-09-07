Wymondham: James Quigley's mum campaigns for bleed kits
A mother whose 18-year-old son died after being stabbed in a town centre has started a campaign to get bleed control kits installed in the community.
Margaret Oakes' son Raymond James Quigley, known as James, died in Ipswich in January.
She said she wanted to do something in his memory to prevent further deaths.
It is hoped the first bleed control kit will be installed in Mr Quigley's hometown of Wymondham in Norfolk.
"James was just very, very special," said Mrs Oakes. "He was a caring person and I wanted to do something in his name so he's never forgotten.
"These kits will, if not save a life, help control the bleed until the emergency services can get to the patient."
Mrs Oakes has set a fundraising target of £5,000 with the hope of installing "as many bleed control kits as possible" in publicly available spaces across the region.
The kits are high visibility red bags that contain vital equipment such as gauzes, tourniquets, dressings, scissors and PPE.
They cost about £100 each and are designed to help people who have suffered a catastrophic bleed following incidences such as stabbings or road traffic collisions.
The campaign to install the lifesaving kits was first started by the family of Daniel Baird.
The 26-year-old was stabbed to death outside a pub in Birmingham in 2017 following an argument over an electronic punchbag.
Mr Baird's mum, Lynne Baird MBE, has since fought to get the kits installed in Birmingham and at train stations operated by the rail company Avanti West Coast.
She is supporting Mrs Oakes with her campaign in Norfolk by providing advice and resources.
"I like to help the other mums," Mrs Baird said. "It gives them a focus, as it did me.
"When I first started the Daniel Baird Foundation, there were no bleed control kits around. There are now over 10,000 across the country and they've gone international.
"I just couldn't understand how my son died and nothing could be done. These kits save lives."
Mrs Oakes' fundraising campaign is also being supported by the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS).
In return, the charity will receive 50% of the proceeds to help its volunteer responders continue to provide critical care in life threatening emergencies.
Carl Smith, an advanced paramedic for NARS, said: "From a catastrophic bleed you can bleed-out in around a minute. So direct pressure early and stopping that bleed by someone that witnesses it will save lives."
Mr Smith also said that educating the public and giving people the confidence to use bleed control kits will be part of their mission.
Two teenagers accused of James Quigley's murder are due to stand trial in December.
