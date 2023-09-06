Norwich SOS bus has 'hope for future' after NHS funding cut
An organisation that runs a volunteer-led service supporting people on a night out said it still had "hopes for the future" after the NHS announced it was withdrawing its funding.
From next April, the SOS bus in Norwich will lose £80,000 a year, about two-thirds of its financial backing.
The bus was set-up 22 years ago following two alcohol related deaths in the River Yare, in the city's clubland.
NHS Norfolk and Waveney said it would fund St John Ambulance instead.
"That leaves a major gap in our funding next year and leaves the SOS bus with an uncertain future," said Lucy De Las Casas, the director of development at Voluntary Norfolk, which runs the SOS bus.
"The number of comments that we've had on social media and people coming up to the bus since the news was released has really shown how valued that service is in Norwich city centre on a Friday and Saturday night.
"We've had lots of offers of support. We hope to develop some of those conversations."
Voluntary Norfolk said it had data to suggest that the SOS bus prevented 160 ambulance call outs and 153 A&E visits last year - with more than 2,620 people seeking help and assistance from medics.
It also helped to arrange taxis, offered free water, supported homeless people and provided a safe space for domestic abuse victims.
Greater need for mental health support
The NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board (ICB) said following a "thorough evaluation" it decided to fund St John Ambulance to deliver a like-for-like late-night "safe space" service from April 2024.
In a statement, it added: "The feedback we received from local people and service users indicated a greater need for mental health support and the SJA [St John Ambulance] mobile unit will have a dedicated mental health first aider available.
"There will also be a triage area and in emergency situations SJA is able to 'blue light' patients to hospital.
"This is a new offer and something which will help to reduce pressure on ambulances."
