Diversification was key to Haddiscoe family business success
A man who started a business some 40 years ago said diversification was key to its success.
Brian Beevor, 87, set up Hillfields Nursery near Haddiscoe, Norfolk, where three generations of his family work.
The soft fruits farm has a pick-your-own, a plant nursery and shop, recently invested in presses for juices, and was looking at holding outdoor school lessons.
Mr Beevor said the company aimed to give "people what they want".
The nurseryman and his brother-in-law began selling their strawberries and raspberries to small shops and guest houses in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth from the 1970s, until the early 1980's, when they said shopping habits changed.
"As the wholesale trade of fruit dried up with all the little shops closing due to the supermarkets, we had to have another outlet, so we did the pick-your-own, he said.
"At the end of the 15 years, we took the same money as we did in the first year we started, that's how much supermarkets affected it [the fruit trade]."
Mr Beevor had a tip for businesses starting out, advising "never have all your eggs in one basket".
"Luckily the pick your own was still going," he said. "I know people specialise in one thing and that goes wrong and that's the end of it.
"I think of all the little businesses that started, I'm probably the only one that's still going."
Mr Beevor's three children, sons, Robert, and Keith and daughter Jayne now manage the day-to-day running of the business.
They all pick the fruit, together with the younger family members and regular, local workers "who are much appreciated".
Twice a week his son Robert takes fruits to sell at nearby markets in Beccles, Southwold and Kessingland.
He said the weather can play havoc with fruit farming.
The warm, wet, summer had improved the plums, and although apple crops were poor - they grow 230 varieties - the rain made some "bigger and better", according to Robert Beevor.
He said the numbers of PYO farms had dwindled locally but felt there was still an appetite for them.
"Whereas it used to be the older generation who came, picking to freeze fruit for the winter months, it does tend to be more families now," he said.
"It's all very good, children learning where the food is coming from."
Robert Beevor said he was excited about their new venture, of pressing apples for juices and ciders, and shared his father's mantra of "diversity being the key to success".
