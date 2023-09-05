Peter Wilson: Norwich Theatre Royal producer and chief dies at age of 72
A producer who was at the helm of a theatre for close to a quarter of a century has died at the age of 72.
Peter Wilson was chief executive of the Theatre Royal in Norwich from 1992 to 2016 and won an Olivier Award for his production of Woman in Black.
Lights at the venue will be dimmed for two minutes on Tuesday in his honour.
The theatre said everyone had been "saddened" by the news and sent its "sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to his family and loved ones".
In its statement, current chief executive Stephen Crocker said Wilson's tenure "marked a defining period in our history".
"His contribution over those 25 years, both to our organisation and the wider Norwich and Norfolk arts sector, was extraordinary and its impact immeasurable."
Wilson took over the theatre when its finances were at a low ebb and he built the membership base to more than 10,000.
In 2015, he told BBC Radio Norfolk that running the theatre had been a "brilliant challenge".
Woman in Black, written by Dame Susan Hill, finished its 33-year West End engagement in March, bringing to an end one of London's longest-running plays.
Wilson was awarded an Olivier for his contribution earlier this year.
