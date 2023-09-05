Great Yarmouth visited by tall ship SV Tenacious
The largest wooden tall ship to be built in the UK in more than 100 years has made berth in Great Yarmouth on its circumnavigation of the country.
The 65m (213ft) SV Tenacious is one of only two ships in the world, both built by Jubilee Sailing Trust (JST), which are designed for a mixed ability crew.
It has wheelchair lifts and a speaking compass, among other features.
It enables people from very different backgrounds to work together, head of fundraising Sara Fleming explained.
The ship was launched in 2000, having been named by supporter Jacquetta Cator, of Ranworth, Norfolk.
She and her husband Francis, who was the charity's chairman, gave the financial backing needed to form JST in 1978, and provided ongoing support.
She died in 2021, aged 91, having served as president until the aged of 90.
"We like to come back to Norfolk whenever we can," added Ms Fleming, of the Southampton-based charity.
"We have had great support from Norfolk families, including obviously the Cators, and we have also had help with bursary-funding to cover the costs of voyages for people from Norfolk."
SV Tenacious sails for 42 weeks of the year, with no sailing experience required to join its voyages.
The ship is at South Quay until Friday, when it embarks on its Race The Ship challenge.
A mixed-ability relay cycling team will race the crew of SV Tenacious on the 185 miles to London, raising funds for her upcoming dry-dock and maintenance period.
