Shipdham: Problematic concrete found in school sports hall
A type of concrete that could crumble and collapse has been found in a Norfolk school's sports hall.
Norfolk County Council (NCC) said it was made aware of the issue at Thomas Bullock Primary Academy in Shipdham, near Dereham, on Friday.
The school's new term has been delayed by a day until checks are carried out.
At least 104 schools across England have been identified as having potentially unsafe reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
Dozens of schools remain fully or partially closed until issues get rectified.
"I recognise and share the concerns of parents and teachers about the issue of RAAC concrete in schools," Penny Carpenter, cabinet member for children's services at NCC, told a cabinet meeting on Monday morning.
"We are awaiting further results from a number of other academy schools, and the schools will inform parents and staff if any issues are found. We are, as always, ready to assist."
Issue taken 'seriously'
RAAC is a lightweight, 'bubbly' form of concrete that was commonly used in construction between the 1950s and mid-1990s. It was used in roof panels and occasionally in walls and floors, and among its problems is the possibility of water getting inside and rotting its supports.
Last Thursday, it was revealed that more than 150 schools in England reported having RAAC structures.
Norfolk County Council said it was first made aware about the issues of RAAC in schools in 2018, and that structural engineers had carried out surveys of 83 buildings but no concerns were raised.
It also said that academies, which are independent from the council and responsible for maintaining their own buildings, were contacted three times to remind them to take part in a Department for Education survey on RAAC awareness.
Kay Mason Billig, leader of Norfolk County Council, said: "It's good to know we've actually done those investigations. We're taking this issue very seriously and we'll continue to monitor the situation."
Ms Carpenter added: "I would encourage parents to speak to their schools if they have any concerns and I look forward to receiving further details about how the government intends to deal with the issue of RAAC in schools."
Asked about the timing of school closures, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he knew it was "frustrating", but said "new information came to light relatively recently" and the government had acted "as swiftly as possible".
