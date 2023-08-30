Joe Dix death: Three guilty of murdering teen who confronted them
Three teenagers have been found guilty of murder after they fought an 18-year-old who confronted them when they failed to steal at a drug dealing flat.
Joe Dix, from Mile Cross in Norwich, suffered seven stab wounds during the attack in January 2022.
Benjamin Gil, Cameron Palmer and Hans Beeharry, all 19 and from Norwich, were convicted at the city's crown court.
A fourth man, Yaman Uslu, 19, also from Norwich, was acquitted of assisting an offender.
The three, who were 17 at the time of the attack, will be sentenced on 4 October.
The court was told how Gil, Palmer and Beeharry had gone to a flat in Vale Green, Norwich, with the intention to steal money and drugs.
Beeharry had a key to the flat but failed to open the front door, the jury was told.
Inside was a London-based county lines drugs dealer, who telephoned Mr Dix for help.
Mr Dix, who the court was told had been convicted for supplying Class A drugs in 2021, left his flat nearby and headed to Vale Green with a large knife.
A chase and a scuffle ensued with the three defendants in the street and Mr Dix suffered fatal stab injuries.
Four knives were identified in court as weapons used, including a 24-inch (61cm) sword.
The court heard Mr Dix managed to get up after being attacked, picked up the sword and walked towards his home before he collapsed in the street.
He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital, where he died an hour later.
Det Supt Phill Gray, from Norfolk Police, said: "This was a complex and challenging investigation, and while I'm pleased we've been able to bring those responsible to justice, I also want to remember that Joe Dix tragically lost his life.
"I know how much he is missed by his family and friends and our thoughts are with them today as they try to carry on with their lives.
"Carrying knives on the streets of our communities is completely unacceptable and I'd appeal to anyone who thinks it is to look at what happened here.
"Families have lost people they dearly loved, and lives have been changed forever. Please make a different choice."
