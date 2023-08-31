King's Lynn: Woman stunned by River Great Ouse dolphin sighting
A woman who captured images of what appears to be two dolphins swimming in a river said she "stood there just trying to take it all in".
Charlie Racher spotted the dolphins in the River Great Ouse near King's Lynn, Norfolk on Tuesday evening.
They were then reportedly seen again further up the river near Downham Market on Wednesday morning.
It is the second time dolphins have appeared around Norfolk this summer.
Earlier this month, a pod of bottlenose dolphins were seen splashing in the sea off West Runton near Cromer.
Charlie Racher, 35, from King's Lynn, said: "I was walking with my friends and their dog down the docks when a gentleman asked us if we had seen the dolphin.
"I don't think we really understood what he had said at first but we looked to where he pointed and suddenly, there were two of them.
"One was smaller than the other so we guessed it was a mother and her baby, surfacing and going under, over and over again looking for food the boats had brought in earlier.
"We stood there for so long just trying to take it all in. It was so surreal but so beautiful.
"It was an incredible experience that I never expected and doubt I'll see again.
"The gentleman that pointed them out said in his 50 years he'd never seen dolphins in the Ouse."
The BBC has not been able to verify the species spotted in the River Great Ouse.
According to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation charity, bottlenose dolphins and harbour porpoises are the most common species spotted around the UK.
