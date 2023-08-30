Earsham: Tribute to woman hit as police pursued a vehicle
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "beautiful and vibrant" woman who died after a Land Rover that was being pursued by police crashed into her car.
Aisatou Mballow Baldeh, 28, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, was driving a Nissan when the crash happened on the A143 at Earsham, Norfolk, on 13 August.
In a statement, Mrs Baldeh's husband Bocar said: "Aisa was my wife, my best friend, and my soul mate."
Two men have been charged in relation to the crash.
The statement from Bocar continued: "We had so many plans for our future together that now, we will not be able to fulfil, and this is something I'm still struggling to come to terms with. Aisa will be missed by so many people.
"Our families, friends and I will forever keep her in our hearts and remember the beautiful and vibrant person we love and cherish."
The police complaints watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), is investigating the actions of the police in the moments before the fatal crash.
Marcin Jablonski, 43, from Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, has been accused of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while driving with no insurance, causing death while driving disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage.
Thomaz Urbaniak, 26, from Newmarket, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830