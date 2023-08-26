Diss auctioneers in shock as broken vase sells for £49k
An antique Chinese vase which had to be glued back together defied expectations by fetching £49,500 at auction.
Described as having "cracks all over", TW Gaze auctioneers in Diss, Norfolk valued the 18th Century vase at between £80 and £120.
After a furious bidding war, it was purchased by a buyer from China.
Both the auctioneer and vendor, from east Norfolk, were "very surprised" at how much it sold for, the auction house said.
Auctioneers originally thought the lidded vase was from the 20th Century but now believe it to be a "superb quality" 18th Century creation from the Qianlong period.
It was described in the auction catalogue as looking as if it had been "dropped and repaired back together".
The design featured a foliate design on an "ornate aubergine coloured" background, the catalogue said.
Elizabeth Talbot form TW Gaze Auction House said: "The vendor, who had known it most of their life, had no history or special provenance for it.
"It was in terrible condition, having been badly smashed and then reconstructed, and the value suggested was reflective of the fact that it looked far too damaged to be of great commercial value, and this is what had been explained to the vendor.
"Therefore, the vendor who is from east Norfolk, was needless-to-say very surprised but very happy at the resul.
Ms Talbot said the "earnestness of bidding" suggested the interested parties believe it to be a piece from early in the period.
Last year the auction house had a similar "sleeper" item when an Italian School painting went for £160,000 after being classed as a Victorian copy.
Ms Talbot said it was definitely not something that happens often and even stranger to have two just a year apart.