Mendlesham: Death of missing man 'not suspicious', say police
The death of a man whose body was found at the side of a road is not being treated as suspicious, according to police.
Officers were called after a member of the public discovered the remains of Nigel Kedar near Norwich Road, Mendlesham, Suffolk, in June.
Mr Kedar, 52, who was from Clacton, Essex, was last seen outside a shop in Long Stratton, Norfolk, in April 2017.
His disappearance was the subject of BBC Crimewatch appeal in 2017.
