Norwich City: Trolled football fan 'overwhelmed' by support
- Published
A football fan who was trolled online after a video interview has told how the "football community came together and erased" upsetting comments.
Norwich City fan Nathan West, 31, was mocked for a video interview on Sunday with sports outlet The Pink 'Un ahead of the Canaries' Millwall clash.
However, his charity appeal has risen to £38,000 and he has been offered a signed City shirt and England tickets.
"It's been quite overwhelming," said Mr West, from Earsham, Norfolk.
Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe - who the Canaries fan predicted in the video would score in the 3-1 win - promised him the signed shirt amid a flurry of worldwide support.
It also included Wembley Stadium offering Mr West tickets to an England game.
Mr West's "hero" Rowe said in his post,: "Big up yourself for doing this interview Westy!
"Takes a lot of courage to express your opinions in front of a camera.
"I'm happy you predicted me to score again."
Following the interview, Mr West - who has been a Canaries fan since he was nine - was targeted in a series of unpleasant comments, with most believed to have been since deleted.
The book print worker was shown the messages by his brother Troy, who accompanied him to the game, with Mr West saying he had found them "quite upsetting".
The former Bungay High School pupil said he was now "over-the-moon" after a £500 target to run a half marathon for a cancer charity reached an "unbelievable" £38,500.
"I'm amazed how quickly the positivity has come and I appreciate everyone's donations," said Mr West.
"It's gone global - I've been reading messages from all over the world."
"[The charity] called me yesterday and thanked me for fundraising and they can't believe how crazy it's got."
The donations started to pour in after Pink 'Un reporter and BBC Radio Norfolk's fanzine show The Scrimmage co-host Chris Reeve shared a message online from Mr West.
He had asked the journalist to make a charity donation rather than buy him beers for his correct prediction.
The Canaries devotee has also been the toast of his beloved club, which has made him a community ambassador, and he was awaiting a celebratory call from a mystery player.
Meanwhile, Mr West's brother has been in contact with both Wembley to accept the invitation to their first ever England game and Rowe, so he can hand over his football shirt.
"He is my hero," said Mr West about the Norwich winger.
"I kept telling people about him - he was injured last year and I said we've missed him. He's on fire."
Mr West mother, Geraldine, 56, said she was "just so proud" of her son following an "absolutely incredible" time for the family.
