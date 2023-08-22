Stiffkey Marshes: Second bridge built over National Trust creek

The makeshift footbridge, pictured at high tide, is the second to appear within a month at Stiffkey Marshes near Blakeney Point

Another makeshift footbridge has been built over a creek in Norfolk.

The bridge at Stiffkey Marshes is the second to mysteriously appear within the last month, after a previous footbridge was removed by the National Trust last year.

A makeshift bridge, built in July, was taken down over safety concerns by the charity earlier this month.

The National Trust said they advised people against using the new bridge "for their own safety".

The trust provides access to the marshes from its Blakeney National Nature Reserve.

A spokesperson for the heritage charity said its officials were aware of an "unauthorised bridge" in the area and were in touch with the Crown Estate, which owns the creek, and Natural England, which leases the creek.

They said: "As we recently stated, structures that are deemed dangerous, unlicensed and unconsented will be removed.

"We remain committed to rebuilding the bridge. In the meantime, we once again advise people to avoid using this bridge for their own safety and to not rely on it as a means of escape from the saltmarsh at high tide."

In March, the trust confirmed a new £250,000 bridge would be built at some point, but no construction date had been announced yet.

The old bridge at Stiffkey Marshes was removed in March 2022 due to concerns from the National Trust over its safety

