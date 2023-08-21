Sandringham Estate: Three charged after lambs stolen
Three women have been charged after lambs were stolen from a field on the King's Sandringham Estate.
Protest group Animal Rising previously claimed to be behind the theft at West Newton, Norfolk, in May.
Norfolk Police said Sarah Foy, 23, Rose Patterson, 34, and Rosa Sharkey, 23, had been charged with theft and animal welfare offences.
They were released on police bail and are due to attend King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on 28 September.
Ms Foy, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire; Ms Patterson, of Homerton High Street, London; and Ms Sharkey, of Mayville Estate, London, have each been charged with:
- One count of stealing three lambs from a farm in West Newton between 24 and 25 May
- Three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal between 24 and 25 May
- Three counts of failing to record movement of an animal on 24 May.
