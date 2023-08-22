Swafield: Mum shares pain after son Alfie dies in hit-and-run
- Published
A mum has spoken of her pain after her teenage son died when he was hit by a pick-up truck in a Norfolk village.
Alfie Brown, 13, died after he was struck while riding his bike in Swafield, near North Walsham, at 18:25 BST on Thursday, 10 August.
His mum, Rebecca Beauchamp, said: "Alfie was our world. The pain is unbearable, it truly is."
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene.
The man, in his 50s, has been bailed until 9 November, Norfolk Police said.
Alfie's mum said: "He was a beautiful cheeky boy, empathetic, clever and quick-witted as a youngster.
"He'd just started as a young man and was on the path to finding what he wanted to do; he was growing up into an amazing talented man and that's been snatched away."
She said her son was a "talented artist" who loved to draw comic strips and design characters.
He also enjoyed music, playing the guitar, skateboarding, bikes and climbing trees.
"I've never seen anyone able to climb a tree like Alfie. He'd jump to get a high branch, pull himself up and basically run up the side of the tree," she said.
"Then he'd be away and away, like some sort of Spider-Man."
Alfie had been playing with friends and was on his way back to his dad and step-mum's home when he was hit.
An off-duty firefighter had tried to resuscitate him and a woman came out of a cottage and held his hand, his step-mum has said previously.
Ms Beauchamp, who lives in North Walsham, said: "I really want to say thank you to those that stopped and done all they could to help Alfie.
"I know they tried their hardest and ultimately, we are all thankful Alfie wasn't alone in his last moments.
"I take solace in the fact that he had people around him. We are forever grateful for the compassion you all showed in trying to help our lad."
She added: "Alfie has three brothers and three sisters, they are trying so hard to process this. He also has many cousins.
"He's touched the lives of so many people., his gorgeous smile and ability to make people laugh and feel comfortable meant he made so many friends.
"We are all devastated. His vitality and energy were like no other, he was such an amazing son."
She said it was hoped to have a memorial, either a tree or plaque, in honour of Alfie in Swafield.
