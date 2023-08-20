Norwich Castle: Glass atrium to be installed as part of £15m revamp
- Published
The latest stage of a £15m refurbishment project of a 900-year-old Norman landmark has started.
A glass atrium is set to be installed at the entrance of Norwich Castle, as part of the Royal Palace Reborn plans..
The installation will allow visitors to see the east facade of the keep and Bigod tower from inside the museum.
A new shop, educational areas and cafe and restaurant will also be added in the open space.
Structural glass fins, which the larger glass panels will sit on, have already been installed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The project, mainly funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, is one of the largest of its kind currently under way in the UK, according to Norfolk Museums.
It includes the restoration of the keep to its original 12th Century look, which has been under way since summer 2020.
New heating and bathroom facilities will also be added, as well as a new lift being installed in the keep, making its five floors accessible to everyone.
The full redevelopment project is due to be completed in 2024.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830