Heartbreak in Hemp's hometown North Walsham as Lionesses lose

People watching football matchJenny Kirk/BBC
Would-be Lionesses were among those gathered at North Walsham Town FC to watch the match
By Jenny Kirk and Helen Burchell
BBC News, Norfolk

Fans gathered at a football club in the hometown of Lioness Lauren Hemp to watch the heartbreak as England lost out to Spain in the World Cup final.

The England forward grew up in North Walsham in Norfolk, and honed her skills at an early age at Norwich City's Girls Centre of Excellence.

The match was watched by members of the club's under-13 girls - although some couldn't bear to look as tension rose.

Chairman Steve Gibbs said the influence of the Lionesses would be far-reaching.

The tension was palpable at North Walsham Town Football Club as players, parents and football fans gathered inside, and packed a marquee outside to watch the final.

Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
England's Lauren Hemp (r) and Spain's Ona Batlle battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup final match at Stadium Australia, Sydney

Having a connection to Hemp was "not just for the club, but for the whole town", Mr Gibbs said.

"It's fantastic for the kids to see - coming from rural Norfolk, having that person that they can aspire to be - see it in a dream - what they could achieve."

Martin Giles/BBC
A 22.9ft (7m)-high Lauren Hemp mural was painted on Cafe Kitale in Hemp's hometown of North Walsham in March

He said North Walsham FC was working with the local FA, the council and the government "to try to improve the facilities for the girls".

"It's a testament to the hard work of the FA and the Lionesses themselves to kind of raise the profile not only of the girls' game - but the boys see it as well, and it enables participation rates to go up - and we're just hoping that we continue to get future growth."

Jenny Kirk/BBC
The tension proved too much for some of those watching the game
Jenny Kirk/BBC
Club chairman Steve Gibbs said he hoped to one day find another player like Lauren Hemp

He added: "Girls across the country have now got a platform to play football.

"They all love football now and they're as crazy as the boys - hopefully we'll create another Lauren Hemp and that'll be fantastic for us, and the country."

Jenny Kirk/BBC
Conservative MP for North Norfolk, Duncan Baker (front, in blue) was among those cheering on England at the football club

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.