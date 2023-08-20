Heartbreak in Hemp's hometown North Walsham as Lionesses lose
- Published
Fans gathered at a football club in the hometown of Lioness Lauren Hemp to watch the heartbreak as England lost out to Spain in the World Cup final.
The England forward grew up in North Walsham in Norfolk, and honed her skills at an early age at Norwich City's Girls Centre of Excellence.
The match was watched by members of the club's under-13 girls - although some couldn't bear to look as tension rose.
Chairman Steve Gibbs said the influence of the Lionesses would be far-reaching.
The tension was palpable at North Walsham Town Football Club as players, parents and football fans gathered inside, and packed a marquee outside to watch the final.
Having a connection to Hemp was "not just for the club, but for the whole town", Mr Gibbs said.
"It's fantastic for the kids to see - coming from rural Norfolk, having that person that they can aspire to be - see it in a dream - what they could achieve."
He said North Walsham FC was working with the local FA, the council and the government "to try to improve the facilities for the girls".
"It's a testament to the hard work of the FA and the Lionesses themselves to kind of raise the profile not only of the girls' game - but the boys see it as well, and it enables participation rates to go up - and we're just hoping that we continue to get future growth."
He added: "Girls across the country have now got a platform to play football.
"They all love football now and they're as crazy as the boys - hopefully we'll create another Lauren Hemp and that'll be fantastic for us, and the country."
