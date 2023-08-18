Lauren Hemp: 'She's ended up being a star,' says Delia Smith
Celebrity chef Delia Smith has told how she first met Lauren Hemp at a Norwich City match when the five-year-old had a photograph taken with her.
The Lioness, who is heading to the Women's World Cup final, was a regular at Carrow Road from a young age.
Ms Smith, a major shareholder in the club, said: "Her father had a picture taken with me, isn't that lovely?
"That little girl, her father brought her to football at Norwich and she's ended up being a star."
The Manchester City winger's hometown is North Walsham, Norfolk, although she left home at the age of 16 to play full-time for Bristol City.
Hemp scored the second goal in front of the sell-out crowd at Stadium Australia, before setting up a pass to Alessia Russo to bring in the 3-1 victory over Australia.
Ms Smith said she was still " absolutely overwhelmed by it, I got very emotional about it and I still do, I can't believe it."
The Lionesses became the first England football team since 1966 to reach a senior final on the world stage.
Ms Smith said it had changed the profile of women's football forever adding "absolutely, it's on the map".
"I can't tell you how much I've enjoyed watching it, it's been so good, it's been so exciting," she said.
Hemp began her career with Norwich City and was part of the club's Girls Centre of Excellence from 2008 until 2015, when she joined Bristol City. She joined Manchester City in 2018.
