Geldeston's lone parish councillor due to behaviour row quits
A parish's last remaining councillor who was left on his own after others stood down over his alleged poor behaviour has decided to quit.
Six councillors and the clerk left Geldeston Parish Council (GPC) in Norfolk in June, accusing John Crowfoot of being abusive, which he denied.
They posted an open letter giving their reasons on the parish noticeboard.
Mr Crowfoot said: "I was being left to deal with everything myself and it was too much for one person.
"I have decided to let them form a new council and sort things out."
Mr Crowfoot said there had been several issues, including that no-one had wanted to join him on GPC.
He said he also struggled to get control of bank accounts to ensure the running of the council.
South Norfolk Council (SNC), which oversees the parish, has had to parachute in its own members in the meantime, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
An election would only be held if 10 locals requested one, otherwise vacancies would be filled by co-option - a process where SNC members pick people who put themselves forward.
When the parish reaches sufficient personnel levels, the SNC members would then step down.
Councillors who previously resigned in protest at Mr Crowfoot could come forward for co-option.
The row began when the chairman and clerk of the council quit at the end of May, just weeks after the local elections.
Then five others left and pinned a letter to Geldeston's noticeboard accusing Mr Crowfoot of being "abusive" to fellow councillors, the parish clerk and members of the public.
Mr Crowfoot denied the claims and branded the letter "libellous".
Police officers visited Mr Crowfoot at his home to investigate the row, where "words of advice were given", Norfolk Constabulary said.
He said the visit had been a "waste of everyone's time" and added: "I didn't want any of this to happen."