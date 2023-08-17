North Walsham: Lauren Hemp mural may be extended at cafe
The new owner of a town centre cafe says she hopes to extend a mural of England footballer Lauren Hemp if the Lionesses win the Women's World Cup.
The artwork was painted on to the side of Cafe Kitale in Hemp's hometown of North Walsham, Norfolk in March.
Hemp, who plays as a forward, helped the Lionesses to win Euro 2022 and scored England's second goal against Australia in the semi-final of the Women's World Cup on Wednesday.
The final takes place on Sunday.
"I'm 100% keeping the mural, it was never in doubt," said Diane Kennedy, who bought the cafe earlier this month.
"I'm not going to say if the Lionesses win the final, but when they win the final, we may get the mural extended. That would be a great thing."
Hemp began her career at Norwich City before joining Bristol City at the age of 16.
The four-time PFA Women's Young Player of the Year signed for Manchester City in May 2018.
"I've met Lauren in the past, after she won the Euros," Ms Kennedy added. "She's a lovely person, very humble and smiley. My children went to school with her."
Following her success at the Women's Euros in England last year, Hemp travelled back to North Walsham where she was honoured with the Freedom of the Town.
After the mural was commissioned in March by the former owner of the cafe, North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) launched an investigation following complaints about the 22.9ft (7m) high image.
NNDC said it had been painted in a conservation area but has since decided that "no further action will be taken".
The council said: "Everyone at the council is delighted for Lauren Hemp and the Lionesses, leading England to the World Cup final and wishes them the best luck for Sunday."
Ms Kennedy, who has worked at the cafe for nine years, said the mural had received a lot positive feedback, adding she would seek permission if she chose to extend it.
"People have photos with the mural all the time. It's history isn't it? If people haven't seen it they always ask where it is," she said.
Ms Kennedy said she planned to watch Sunday's World Cup final at home with her family.
"My mum is massively into women's football and my daughter plays for North Walsham Ladies so we're going to watch it together," she added.
Full coverage of the Women's World Cup Final from Stadium Australia in Sydney begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 10:00 BST on Sunday.
It will also be available on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.
