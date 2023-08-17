Lorraine Turner: Siblings appeal to find mother's killer 21 years on
The son and daughter of a woman killed in her own home 21 years ago have issued a new plea for information.
Lorraine Turner, 37, was found dead with head injuries by her two children at her home in Desmond Drive, Norwich, on 17 August, 2002.
A man was charged with her murder, but the case never went to trial.
Norfolk Police said the case remained open but the circumstances of Ms Turners' death had never been fully established.
Ms Turner's daughter Jasmine and son Jordan urged anyone with information to speak out in the hope their mother's killer could be found, bringing closure to their family.
Jasmine was eight and Jordan was 10 when they found their mother's body during a visit to her home.
The siblings said they had been "haunted" by the discovery ever since.
"The hardest part is there's no closure. I do not know 'why?' or 'who?'," said Jasmine.
"But someone does, and I would appeal to anyone whose loyalties may have changed over the years to come forward.
"Our mother is not coming back, and making this appeal may be one of the very last things me and Jordan are able to do for her."
'Huge burden'
She described her mother as someone who lived quietly and with a small circle of friends.
"I want to appeal to anyone who has been keeping a secret for 21 years - this is the time to get rid of your guilt and clear your conscience," she added.
"There are four children who do not have their grandmother and the story that comes with that loss is so brutal.
"It is a huge burden, but we will never give up fighting for her."
Norfolk Police cold case manager Andy Guy said there were "questions to be answered" and urged anyone with information to come forward.
