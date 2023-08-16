Lauren Hemp: England star celebrated in her hometown of North Walsham
Lioness Lauren Hemp's heroics in the Women's World Cup are the toast of the nation - and also her hometown of North Walsham in Norfolk. What has been the reaction there to the Manchester City star's match-winning performance in England's victory over Australia?
'A young girl from North Walsham is on the global stage'
Football fan Chris Taylor has been revelling in the Manchester City forward's outstanding performance in the Women's World Cup.
The 38-year-old watched the semi-final game with his wife and youngest child and says it left him "absolutely buzzing".
As a father of two daughters living in the rural market town, he says Hemp's achievements in scoring England 3-1 win against host nation Australia are personally meaningful.
"I'm just really proud that the town can be associated with her accomplishments on the world stage," says Mr Taylor.
"It felt a little bit emotional to see her on the pitch today, doing so well - scoring and assisting - when you know where she comes from."
Last year, a mural of Hemp by graffiti street artist Mr Meana, appeared on the side of the town's Cafe Kitale after she assisted in the goal that won the European Championships.
Mr Taylor walks past it each day when taking his nine-year-old daughter to school.
That, twinned with Hemp's World Cup feat, has left a strong impression on both of them.
"She's inspired by seeing someone like Lauren coming from a town like this to go and score and assist in the World Cup," he says.
"Just to think in Australia there's a young girl who comes from North Walsham up there on the global stage.
"She scored in the last game, the scored in this game, she got the assist to see the game out today.
"For our little sleepy town, that's a big deal."
Hemp returned to North Walsham - a place she left aged 16 to play in Bristol - last year after her Euro success.
Mr Taylor took his daughter to watch as she picked up a local award and is now hoping he will be able to repeat the event.
"If Lauren's able to come back and say 'hi', the place would be packed for the day."
'I hope Hemp feels supported by North Walsham'
North Walsham resident Kim Fagan, 22, watched the game with her sister Jane, 51, and father Barry Fagan.
She says while Hemp's role in the World Cup was thrilling, it has been made all the more captivating by her link to North Walsham.
"Lauren is a good role model - and from a small town as well, you can see that you can do anything," says Kim.
"It's a great representation for little girls to see that they can do anything that boys can do as well. It was a good match."
Her sister Jane agrees that Hemp is an important role model to the the town, but hopes the Manchester City forward feels the love too.
"I'm just really excited because it's women and it's a good representation that women can do anything they want - and for young girls.
"Lots of my local mum friends, their daughters play football, so it's good for them.
"It makes me feel proud and it's good to support her. I hope she does feel supported by North Walsham."
Their father Barry Fagan, 80, says the Lionesses are in impressive form, with Hemp shining.
"I think the environment they were playing in was very caustic - and they came through," he says.
"I actually think they played a bit better because of the aggro coming from the Australian side.
"[Hemp] came to the table when it mattered and played very well - her goal was very good."
'I've been following our hometown girl'
A former striker in Aylsham Ladies, Rozanne Stannard invited her friends to her flat in North Walsham to enjoy the match.
The 56-year-old is taking particular pleasure in the Lionesses making it through to Sunday's final - buoyed by Hemp's heroics.
"I've been following her a lot as she's a hometown girl and I just thought she was amazing today," says Ms Stannard.
"Her strength and determination was incredible and she got the goal.
"It was a brilliant game. Before the game I was thinking Australia had the advantage because they were on home soil, but I was so wrong.
"We had the possession of the ball for so much of the first half."
'We're bursting with pride'
Grandmother Annette Cini watched the semi-final with her grandchildren - and hopes it will inspire 16-year-old Alisha, who plays as a striker for King's Lynn Ladies.
"It was a fantastic game - Lauren Hemp was star of the game," says the 61-year-old.
"We're bursting with pride - they've made history already before the final.
"I would imagine the whole country will be out supporting them on Sunday."
However, Ms Cini conceded that the Lionesses played better than expected after the team received some criticism about the strength of their initial performances.
"I think people were a little bit worried that they weren't playing to their best, but today they played above and beyond."
And it is a sentiment that chimes with her seven-year-old grandson Theo, a keen football fan.
"It was a close game but England played strong to beat Australia," he says.
