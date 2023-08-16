Cromer Carnival: Red Arrows cancel display hours before show
- Published
The Red Arrows have cancelled their appearance at a popular carnival event on the coast, just hours before they were due to perform.
The RAF aerobatic display team were expected at Cromer Carnival, Norfolk at 12:30 BST.
On the morning of the event, the Red Arrows posted on social media that "unforeseen technical issues" meant the team would not be ready in time.
The post added that safety was their "highest priority".
Thousands of people are expected at the annual carnival where the aerobatics display team have performed in the past.
The week-long event has so far included a beer and cider festival, a stunt show and a game of bingo involving more than 800 people.
The much anticipated carnival parade gets under way on Wednesday night.
Tony Shipp, chair of the Cromer Carnival committee, said: "It will be very busy. If people are coming in for the day, I'd advise them to come in as early as possible.
"The usual car parks get full very quickly but we are running a park and ride service from the layby at the top of Holt Road by the district council office."
Rail company Greater Anglia said it was also running additional services to get people to and from the event.
Mr Shipp added: "Tomorrow we've got our children's party in the park in the afternoon and then we have our firework display and the illuminated procession as well."
The Red Arrows last performed in Norfolk at the Old Buckenham Air Show in July.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830