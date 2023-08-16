Snettisham: Family pay tribute to 'loving' teen killed in crash
- Published
The family of an 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in a head-on crash have described him as "kind, caring, loving and funny".
Aiden Bailey was with another rider heading towards Hunstanton on the A149 in Norfolk on Sunday 6 August when his orange Honda crossed the carriageway.
It collided with a black Range Rover heading in the opposite direction, near Snettisham roundabout, at 17:10 BST.
Mr Bailey, who was from Snettisham, died at the scene.
In a statement, his family said: "Aiden was such a sensitive, kind, caring, loving, funny son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend and friend to so many.
"Always putting everyone else before himself. Words can't begin express the loss and sadness we all feel that he has been taken so young."
An inquest into Mr Bailey's death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830