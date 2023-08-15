Earsham: Drone reveals field pursuit before fatal crash
- Published
Aerial pictures show the route taken by a suspected stolen car through a field of maize moments before it was involved in a fatal crash.
A Land Rover Defender was said to be involved in a police pursuit at Earsham, near Bungay, Suffolk, just after 16:30 BST on Sunday.
It is believed the female driver of a Nissan Juke was killed in a collision as the Land Rover rejoined the A143.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it is investigating the case after a referral by Norfolk and Suffolk police forces.
The car is thought to have been pursued by several police cars as well as the police helicopter, before it went into the field at Earsham Park Farm.
Drone pictures show the path taken by the Land Rover as it was driven half a mile (800m) through the field flattening 8ft (2.5m) high maize plants in its wake on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.
The men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were treated in hospital for their injuries. The victim died at the scene.
Jim Aldous, 29, assistant manager of Earsham Park Farm, said: "I heard a police helicopter overhead and didn't think anything of it.
"Then I got a phone call from someone working on the farm saying something was going on. When I got here I heard a big bang as the crash happened.
"We discovered that the car had been driven though the field. I don't know if the police followed them in, but you can see tracks where it looks like two different cars came through.
"It is just terrible that a woman who was minding her own business ended up losing her life."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830