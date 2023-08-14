Driver dies and two men arrested in police pursuit in Suffolk
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a person died during a police pursuit.
Police were pursuing a Land Rover Defender when it collided with a Nissan Juke in Suffolk on Sunday.
Norfolk Constabulary said officers had been investigating the suspected theft of a vehicle at the time of the collision on the A143 in Earsham near Bungay just after 16:30 BST.
Officers arrested two men from the Land Rover on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The driver of the Nissan Juke was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830