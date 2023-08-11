Norwich Arctic Monkeys gig leads to noise complaints
- Published
The local licensing authority says it received three noise complaints following an Arctic Monkeys stadium gig attended by 30,000 fans.
The Sheffield band performed at Norwich City's Carrow Road ground on 7 June.
It was one of the biggest events in the city this year.
Norwich City Council said all the complaints were from people living to the south the stadium, including one from almost a mile away, and Elton John got more complaints last year.
The band has had previous form for attracting similar complaints.
One of their London concerts in 2014 was said to be so loud that homes were vibrating more than four miles away, and the local council set up a dedicated hotline to deal with complaints.
The number of complaints was lower than when Elton John played at Carrow Road in June 2022, when five people contacted the council.
Arctic Monkeys were among the headliners at this year's Glastonbury Festival.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830