Norfolk Police amnesia crash officer 'should be disciplined'
- Published
A police officer, from Norfolk, who drove off after being involved in a car crash should face disciplinary action, the police watchdog has said.
Criminal charges were initially brought against the officer but were later dropped following medical reports.
The chief of Norfolk Constabulary had previously said the officer had amnesia and had no memory of the crash.
But the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer should face a gross misconduct hearing.
An Audi and a patrol car traveling in the same direction collided on the A146 Beccles Road, near Lowestoft, in March 2022.
The IPOC said it launched an investigation after the driver of the car said she wasn't satisfied with Norfolk Police's handling of the collision.
An IOPC spokesperson said: "We completed our review in August and upheld it as we concluded that the outcome of the force's investigation into the complaint was not reasonable or proportionate."
The spokesperson said recommendations included "the police constable who was driving the vehicle should face a gross misconduct hearing for alleged breaches of the professional behaviour standards relating to duties and responsibilities" and "discreditable conduct, for failing to stop and check on the woman's welfare and failing to report the collision".
Last month, Norfolk's Chief Constable Paul Sanford said the driver of the patrol car had since been given three diagnoses of a neurological condition and was no longer driving.
Mr Sanford denied a cover-up and apologised for what had happened in the incident.
A second officer in the car is facing misconduct proceedings for failing to report the collision immediately.
An IOPC spokesperson added: "We have agreed with the force's decision that the second officer, a police constable who was a passenger in the vehicle, should face a misconduct meeting for alleged breaches of the professional behaviour standards relating to duties and responsibilities, and challenging and reporting improper conduct.
"It will now be for Norfolk Constabulary to arrange disciplinary proceedings for the two officers."
A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: "We are currently assessing the recommendations made by the IOPC. It would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
