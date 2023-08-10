BBC stalwart Mike Liggins announces departure after 35 years
BBC Look East stalwart Mike Liggins has revealed he is to leave the corporation after 35 years.
Known affectionately as Liggo, Mr Liggins announced his departure on social media platform X.
"Time for a change. But what an adventure! I feel very lucky," he wrote.
The news sparked a host of tributes from viewers and colleagues, who spoke of his "wonderful story-telling" and "humanity and wit".
He will continue on screen with BBC Look East until 6 October.
The popular broadcaster began his career as a sports reporter on Mercia Sound in Coventry in 1984, before moving into news at ITV London Tonight.
He joined the BBC in 1987 and presented the Sunday morning breakfast programme on BBC Radio Norfolk - but is best known for his amiable style on screen, as well as an enduring talent for finding the region's characters and quirks.
Robert Thompson, Senior Head of Content Production for East and London at the BBC, said: "Over the last 35 years, Mike has made more than 6,000 TV reports for Look East.
"He always gets to the heart of a story and has a brilliant way with words.
"Mike will be enormously missed, both by his colleagues and our viewers."