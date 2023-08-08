Norwich's Western Link Road cost could rise to £400m - Labour
The cost of building a new road on the outskirts of Norwich could be £150m more than expected, according to Labour councillors.
The estimated construction cost for the Norwich Western Link (NWL) was £251m.
But Labour councillors on Norfolk County Council said once long-term borrowing fees had been factored in, the final cost would be about £400m.
Deputy council leader Andrew Jamieson, Conservative, said he remained "confident" the project would go ahead.
"[The project] has been doomed from the start," said Labour county councillor Emma Corlett.
"This road was agreed in 2016. Seven years on, we are still no closer to a solution for residents in all the villages who are impacted by rat-running.
"It's not financially viable, it's not environmentally viable. And the best way of preventing spending any more unnecessary funding is to just draw a line under it, work with local residents in all of the affected areas and come up with something more reasonable, cheaper and better for the environment."
Norfolk County Council, which is run by the Conservatives, has so far spent £38m on the project's business plan and preparatory work.
The authority has submitted an outline business case to the Department for Transport (DfT) and is awaiting approval.
If signed off by the government, the 3.9-mile (6.2km) road would complete an orbital dual carriageway route around the city.
"This is a really important project for Norfolk. I am very confident that the Western Link will still happen," said Mr Jamieson.
"I would have to challenge Emma's figures, but I can see where she's coming from.
"The government has given every indication that they are supporting this and I am very confident that that is still the case.
"The Department for Transport has a list of schemes and this is the top of that. We have heard nothing at all to alter that view."
The cost to build the Norwich Western Link, which would connect the A1270 Broadland Northway to the A47, was originally estimated at £198m.
Last year, Norfolk County Council said rising inflation and higher borrowing fees meant the project was likely to cost about £50m more than expected, but said it still offered "value for money".
Mr Jamieson said £80m had been added to the estimated construction costs to allow for factors such as inflation.
Ms Corlett added: "To be fair to the ruling administration, I don't think anyone could have predicted just how sharply inflation would rise, particularly in construction.
"But every pound that has been spent on pursuing this project is a pound that has not been spent on our stretched services."
Earlier this year, environmental protestors against the plans staged a demonstration outside Whitehall.
