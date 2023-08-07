Snettisham: Teenage motorcyclist dies in crash
- Published
A teenage motorcyclist has died in a head-on crash with an oncoming car.
The 18-year-old was with another rider heading towards Hunstanton on the A149 in Norfolk on Sunday when his orange Honda crossed the carriageway.
It crashed with a black Range Rover heading in the opposite direction, near Snettisham roundabout, at 17:10 BST.
He died at the scene. Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, the manner of driving and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
Road closures were in place for several hours after the incident, police added.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.