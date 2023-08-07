Norfolk wedding hotel partially destroyed by fire
- Published
A hotel that caters for weddings has been partially destroyed after a large fire tore through the roof.
The blaze broke out at Elm Farm Country House, near Norwich Airport, at about 14:45 BST on Sunday.
Nine crews including two aerial ladder platforms were sent and the fire was put out at about 19:20.
The hotel had only recently reopened after refurbishment and local businesses have rallied round to offer help to those booked in for weddings.
It is understood that everyone at the venue, on Norwich Road in Horsham St Faith, was safely out of the building.
Thomas Dack, who lives close to the hotel, said his family heard alarms going off on Sunday afternoon.
"There was an awful lot of thick, billowing black smoke and flames," he said.
"Fire crews went on to a flat roof, but then it spread to the back and part of the roof collapsed."
He said he was told everyone had got out.
Speaking on Monday morning, Mr Dack said: "The smell of acrid smoke is still in the air - we're keeping all our windows closed."