Wymondham runner, 85, completes 500th Parkrun in Norwich
- Published
A man who completed his first Parkrun when he was in his 70s has notched up his 500th at the age of 85.
Rodney Freeburn became only the 10th runner in the world aged 85 or over to complete 500 Parkruns when he crossed the finish line at Eaton Park in Norwich on Saturday, organisers said.
He was joined by members of his running club as he celebrated the milestone.
Mary Anderson, volunteer coordinator at Norwich parkrun, said it was a "remarkable achievement".
He has taken part in the free weekly timed 5km (3.2-mile) events at 69 different locations.
Norwich Parkrun said in a statement it was "so proud" of Mr Freeburn.
His running club, Wymondham Athletics Club, said he was a "legend".
"Inspirational is probably a severe understatement," the club said.
