Hoveton: Fire crews tackle Norfolk Broads boat blaze
Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a boat on the Norfolk Broads.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Marsh Road, Hoveton,, at about 15:15 BST.
It said crews from Wroxham, Sprowston, Norwich and a rescue boat were at the scene.
People living in the area have been asked to shut windows and doors and to stay clear of the smoke plume, it added.
