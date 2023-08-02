Caister-on-Sea: Tan Lane hit by repeated flooding
A road in a seaside village has flooded for the fourth time in a month - leading residents to fear for the future of the place where they live.
A heavy downpour overnight has led to several inches of water covering Tan Lane in Caister-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.
Villagers have said a drain has partially collapsed with tree roots causing a blockage.
Norfolk County Council said it was "aware of issues" caused overnight.
It added the flooding had been due to heavy rainfall and said: "We will send our contractors to assess and help resolve the flooding issues."
The council did not confirm whether the drain had stopped working.
During the morning a tanker made six trips to the site to pump away water.
Caister Parish Council Chairman Kevin Wood, 70, said: "This is the fourth time in a month.
"We've been asking Norfolk Highways and Great Yarmouth Borough Council to resolve this issue over a period of a year now.
"All that seems to happen is they come along with a pump and they're not getting to the root of the problem.
The problem is every time it rains, we seem to have a flood now."
He added the parish council would be discussing the issue at its meeting on Monday as there seemed to be confusion over which organisation was responsible for the issue.
Tommy Williams, 39, who runs Williams Garage on neighbouring Yarmouth Road said his workshop flooded two weeks ago after water backed up in drain on it way trying to flow into a nearby dyke.
"We've now clarified there is a problem with the main pipe that runs to the dyke... it seems like there are roots growing in," he said.
"If it blocks up further then when we have a really hard downfall the water isn't going to be able to go anywhere and the village is going to go under."
Mr Williams said council workers had dug out the dyke to clear it, but it had not fixed the problem, while he had investigated the main drain which appeared to be "totally blocked".
"Until this pipe gets inspected or fixed, we're going to have serious problems," he added.
