Watton abattoir factory smells causes stink among neighbours

Exterior view of Cranswick Foods factory in Watton, NorfolkAndrew Turner/BBC
Cranswick Foods in Watton, which also slaughters animals on site, said the smells had only been about for weeks rather than years
By Andrew Turner and Mariam Issimdar
BBC News, Norfolk

The number of complaints about odours from a food-processing plant had increased more than five-fold since 2021, according to information from the Environment Agency.

It said it had received 26 complaints over smells in 2021 about Cranswick Foods in Watton, Norfolk, some 35 in 2022 and 141 to date this year.

Nearby residents said they were unable to enjoy their gardens or open windows.

The firm said it was working with the Environment Agency.

Andrew Turner/BBC
Julie Kelly said she had given up complaining about smells from the factory

Julie Kelly, 49, has lived opposite the food processing plant, which has an abattoir on site, for almost for 23 years.

"It has probably got worse over the past eight or nine years, but this kind of smell is worse than what it has been," she said.

"We just put up with the smell because we are fairly used to it. I haven't complained because nothing gets done and I think it's pointless to keep complaining.

"There has been incidents where we've had raw meat from the seagulls that I've seen eat it across the road and that just gets dropped anywhere.

"That has landed in our garden before and our dogs have eaten it."

Andrew Turner/BBC
Jenny and Russell Hunt said the odour was caused by rotting meat

Russell and Jenny Hunt, both 76, who grew up on farms and small holdings, agreed the smells were terrible at times.

"It's a mixture of pigs' manure and all the intestines," said Jenny.

"My grandparents were farmers so I know what it is."

The couple said they do not complain because they do not think it will lead to any change.

Andrew Turner/BBC
Jordan Shrubb said he would have sought a discount on his recently bought property had he been aware of the stink

Jordan Shrubb, 34, lives about 300m (1,000ft) from the abattoir and pork processing factory.

He said he would have asked for money off his house purchase had he known about the noise and smell issue.

"If the company is going by the book, but the book is wrong, you need to change the book and that will take time," he said.

The Environment Agency said it was working with the company to address complaint of odours received over three years.

It said: " A number of actions and deadlines have been set for the operator to tackle the odour problem. We will use our regulatory powers to ensure that the situation improves."

The government agency also recommended Cranswick engages with the community.

Cranswick Foods said in a statement: "We are aware of a number of complaints relating to odour reported to be from the Cranswick site on Brandon Road, Watton.

"We take all complaints seriously and are working with the Environment Agency to address any concerns that have been identified."

