Search for kite surfer in sea between Wells-next-the-Sea and Sheringham

Coastguard rescue team on Cley beach in NorfolkShaun Whitmore/BBC
Coastguard rescuers are searching for a kite-surfer after a lone board was reported out to sea

A search is under way in the North Sea after a un-manned kite board was spotted about a mile off shore, the coastguard said.

Humber Coastguard said it was alerted just after 10:30 BST and was involved in a shoreline search.

The service said it was carrying out a search off the Norfolk coast, between Wells-next-the-Sea and Sheringham, for a kite surfer.

Sheringham lifeboat was also involved in the search, the coastguard said.

