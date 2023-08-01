Search for kite surfer in sea between Wells-next-the-Sea and Sheringham
A search is under way in the North Sea after a un-manned kite board was spotted about a mile off shore, the coastguard said.
Humber Coastguard said it was alerted just after 10:30 BST and was involved in a shoreline search.
The service said it was carrying out a search off the Norfolk coast, between Wells-next-the-Sea and Sheringham, for a kite surfer.
Sheringham lifeboat was also involved in the search, the coastguard said.
