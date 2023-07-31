Body of missing Nigel Kedar found by road in Mendlesham

Nigel KedarNorfolk Police
Nigel Kedar was last seen outside a shop in Long Stratton in April 2017

A body discovered by a road in Suffolk is that of a man missing for more than six years, police said.

Officers were called after a member of the public made the discovery near Norwich Road, Mendlesham, on 8 June.

The body has been formally identified as Nigel Kedar, 52, from Clacton, Essex, Norfolk Police said.

He was last seen outside a shop in Long Stratton, Norfolk, on 4 April 2017. His death is currently being treated as unexplained, police added.

Mr Kedar's disappearance was the subject of BBC Crimewatch appeal in the summer of 2017.

