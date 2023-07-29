Old Buckenham: Red Arrows and vintage planes take to skies
The Red Arrows, a Lancaster bomber and the B-17 Flying Fortress Sally B are among aeroplanes taking part in an annual air show.
About 10,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event at Old Buckenham near Attleborough, Norfolk.
It takes place at an airfield completed in 1942 during World War Two for the USAAF 53rd Bombardment Group.
Other highlights include a Spitfire formation, RAF Typhoons and two Hawker Hurricanes.
The event began in 2012 with two hours of flying and has grown to 20 displays a day over the two days.
Organisers said this would include three electric aircrafts, using solar power, which is "quite possibly the first time that's happened at an air show".
