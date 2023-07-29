Norwich Pride: March and celebrations return to city centre
- Published
Thousands of people have been gathering in a city centre for its annual Pride march.
Nick O'Brien has helped organise every Norwich Pride and said the "fantastic march full of absolutely everybody" will be "really vibrant and colourful".
The first event took place in 2009 and it was held every July until it was cancelled by the pandemic, returning in 2022.
The celebrations were centring on Chapelfield Gardens.
Participants gathered at Norwich City Hall at 12:30 BST, before the parade set off at 13:00 BST.
The event features five stages, spread across the city centre, including an art exhibition and a makers market.
Julie Bremner, Norwich Pride Trustee, said: "While we recognise that LGBTQIA+ people have made gains in legal recognition and rights over the last 50 years in many countries, this "progress" is uneven and is never linear.
"Our charity firmly believes that there is no pride for some of us without equality for all of us and that pride remains a protest."
