Roydon: Man seriously hurt after mobility scooter crash
- Published
A man in his 90s has been left seriously injured after his mobility scooter collided with a car.
The accident happened on the A1066 at Roydon, near Diss, on Wednesday and involved a black Renault Megane and the scooter.
Emergency services were called after 17:00 BST and took the 90-year-old man to be treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
Norfolk Constabulary is appealing for any dashcam footage and witnesses.
