Sandringham Flower Show: Pastry portrait of King greets Charles and Camilla

Queen Camilla reacts as she views a pie depicting her husband, King Charles III, on display during the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House in Norfolk.
The King met his likeness in pie form when he toured the Sandringham Flower Show with the Queen - who gave the pastry portrait the thumbs up.

Charles and Camilla came across the baked attraction as they visited the Norfolk event on the Royal estate.

The pie had been entered in the category "a dainty dish to set before a king", and featured a face with large ears and a crown.

When Camilla saw the entry, she joked: "That looks very much like my husband."

A pie depicting King Charles III on display during the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House in Norfolk

The annual show, which is celebrating its 140th anniversary, was first staged to showcase the horticultural skills of royal workers on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Sandringham Flower Show has grown over the years, with King George VI introducing a number of competitions including the King George VI Challenge Cup and the Queen Mother Challenge Cup.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived by horse drawn carriage for a visit to the Sandringham Flower Show
Queen Camilla takes in the scent of roses during a visit to the Sandringham Flower Show
King Charles III spent much of the time meeting members of the public during his visit

The show now judges a range of exhibits, from flowers and vegetables to cakes and other baked treats.

Visitors can also enjoy other attractions, from motorcycle shows and falconry displays to stalls highlighting local charities and organisations.

In a tent showcasing the Sandringham Women's Institute (WI), which Queen Elizabeth II supported as president, the King and Queen were given some homemade sweet treats.

Yvonne Browne, vice-president of the Sandringham WI, expressed her hope that Camilla would follow in the late Queen's footsteps and become its president.

"We're hoping to have a royal president, we're very hopeful - that would be a great day," she said.

The Royal couple visited a dry garden at the Sandringham Flower Show

The profits from each show are donated to local charities and, since 1977, some £825,000 has been raised.

