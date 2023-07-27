Some 180 homes could be built in Loddon despite objections
- Published
A housing scheme accused of trying "hide 180 homes behind hedges" has been recommended for approval.
The homes are planned for Loddon, located 12 miles south of Norwich.
South Norfolk Council (SNC) was recommended to endorse the housing to be built on 18.7 acres of land - or 13 football pitches, east of Beccles Road.
Loddon Parish Council was among 28 who objected, concerned over the loss of agricultural land, extra traffic and impact on local doctors and dentists.
One Milton Drive resident said: "Trying to hide the development of 180 dwellings behind hedges just does not work to relieve the stress the development will cause.
"This is far too many dwellings on the outskirts of this town, where probably 10-15 dwellings may be acceptable."
One letter of support was submitted, stating the plans would help Loddon businesses, was close to transport, and in keeping with other recent developments in the area.
SNC planning officers are recommending councillors endorse the scheme at a meeting on 2 August.
Final approval will require further discussions with the developer over whether 59 affordable housing could be provided, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In a report to councillors, a planning officer said that any harm caused by the scheme does not outweigh the benefit of providing more housing.
The site has also been designated a preferred option for development in the emerging Greater Norwich Local Plan - a blueprint for where 50,000 homes could be built across Norwich and its outskirts between now and 2038.
Loddon is an historic town first mentioned in the will of Aelfric Modercope written around 1042AD but no archaeological remains are believed to exist within a kilometre of the site.