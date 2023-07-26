Gorleston Football Club ground share is 'only viable option'
A non-league football club without a home ground says using its local rival's pitch next season is the "only viable option".
Gorleston FC vacated Emerald Park last year to make way for new housing.
The Norfolk club was due to move to a new £900,000 ground at a local sixth form college but will instead share with Great Yarmouth Town FC.
Gorleston chairman Jamie Humphries said the club and fans had been through some "extremely difficult times."
"At this stage the only viable option is to play our home games at the Wellesley [Great Yarmouth]," said Mr Humphries, speaking at an annual general meeting on Tuesday.
"Although this will still upset some, there were no other viable options.
"We will continue moving forward and to make the football experience at the Wellesley the best it can be."
The club, founded in 1887, play in the Isthmian League North, which is the fourth tier of non-professional football.
The senior side finished 13th in the division last season and lifted the Norfolk Senior Cup at Carrow Road stadium in Norwich.
The team last played at Emerald Park, their long-term home, in April 2022 and landowner Pleasure & Leisure is now trying to sell the site as a plot for 97 homes.
Gorleston ground shared with Lowestoft Town FC last season and had hoped to move to the new pitch at East Norfolk Sixth Form College on the edge of town.
However, a statement from Gorleston last week said setting up at the new ground was "no longer" a "viable option" and did not share further detail.
The college principal Dr Catherine Richards said: "While everyone at the college is disappointed that the project has not had the conclusion that we were all hoping for, we remain committed to providing high quality facilities for community as well as student football in Gorleston and look forward to working with local teams so they can benefit in the future."
In a joint statement from Pleasure & Leisure's directors - Albert, Jamie and Aaron Jones - they pointed out they extended Gorleston's lease at Emerald Park during the Covid-19 pandemic and continued to host them rent free.
They said they put forward £400,000 towards the new sixth form complex and did not know the "true facts" as to why the arrangement between the club and college had collapsed.
