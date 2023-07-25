Great Yarmouth: 'Exciting' plans for derelict Winter Gardens
A derelict seaside landmark is to undergo an £18m restoration after standing unused for 15 years.
New concept designs for the Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, have been released by the borough council.
The "at risk" Grade II* listed building is the last surviving Victorian glass house of its kind in the country.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council is now asking for feedback on plans to "repair and revive" the 120-year-old building.
The money will come from the authority and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Plans include creating community spaces and café areas to be used for leisure, entertainment and learning.
"The overall ambition is to repair and revive the Winter Gardens as a year-round visitor attraction that makes the most of the unique building, its seafront location and its horticultural heritage," said Cllr James Bensly, Portfolio Holder for Tourism, Culture and Coastal Management.
Originally erected in Torquay at a cost of £12,783, the building was transported and reassembled in Norfolk in 1904, reportedly without a single pane of glass breaking.
In 2018, it was named among the top 10 endangered buildings of the Victorian and Edwardian eras by the Victorian Society - and it is also named on Historic England's Heritage At Risk Register.
The public will be able to view the plans and have their say at two exhibitions to be held in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday.
Rachel Daniel, the council's Winter Gardens partnership and engagement coordinator said: "We really want our residents and visitors to share their feedback on the initial designs for the Winter Gardens.
"Their ideas and input will help shape the works as they progress."
The project is due to be completed in 2026, pending approval from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
