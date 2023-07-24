Camilla visits Black Beauty author's house in Great Yarmouth

Queen Camilla on a visit to Great YarmouthJacob King/Reuters
Queen Camilla met some of the Redwings charity's horses during a visit to Great Yarmouth

Queen Camilla has spent the morning in Norfolk visiting the birthplace of Anna Sewell, the author of Black Beauty.

Sewell was born in a tiny bedroom at the house on Church Plain in Great Yarmouth in 1820, custodianship of which was granted to Redwings Horse Sanctuary last year.

The Queen was greeted by crowds and while there, viewed a first edition of the famous book.

Nicola Knight, from the charity said it had been "an honour" to host the Queen.

Jacob King/Reuters
The Queen visited the house where author Anna Sewell was born
Andrew Turner/BBC
Crowds gathered to meet the Queen in the Norfolk seaside town

She added: "I can hardly believe we've just welcomed the Queen to Anna Sewell House in Great Yarmouth.

"I've been with Redwings 20 years now and we've never had a Royal visit, so it's been an absolute honour, and I think because she loves the book so much and she's got a genuine interest in horses, there's a really lovely connection there - and I hope she really enjoyed her visit."

