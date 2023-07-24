Norfolk: Motorcyclist dies in Tibenham Airfield crash

Tibenham AirfieldEvelyn Simak/Geograph
Police and ambulance staff were called to Tibenham Airfield in Norfolk on Sunday morning

A motorcyclist has died after a crash at an airfield.

Norfolk Police were called to Tibenham Airfield, near Long Stratton, at 10:54 BST on Sunday to assist ambulance staff after a reported single-vehicle collision.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 50s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene the former RAF base.

Officers said a file would be prepared for the Health and Safety Executive.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.